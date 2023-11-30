How to Watch the Pistons vs. Knicks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Detroit Pistons (2-16) will try to break a 15-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (10-7) on November 30, 2023 at Madison Square Garden.
Pistons vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
Pistons vs Knicks Additional Info
Pistons Stats Insights
- The Pistons have shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.
- Detroit is 1-7 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The Knicks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank fifth.
- The Pistons put up only 4.3 more points per game (109.4) than the Knicks allow their opponents to score (105.1).
- When it scores more than 105.1 points, Detroit is 2-12.
Pistons Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Pistons are not as good offensively, averaging 108.6 points per game, compared to 110.3 on the road. But they are better defensively, giving up 117.6 points per game at home, compared to 119.6 away.
- At home the Pistons are picking up 27 assists per game, 0.6 more than on the road (26.4).
Pistons Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Monte Morris
|Out
|Quadricep
|Joe Harris
|Out
|Shoulder
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|Questionable
|Calf
