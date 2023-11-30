Top Player Prop Bets for Pistons vs. Knicks on November 30, 2023
Cade Cunningham and Julius Randle are two of the players with prop bets available when the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks meet at Madison Square Garden on Thursday (tipping at 7:30 PM ET).
Pistons vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons
Cade Cunningham Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|19.5 (Over: -118)
|3.5 (Over: -102)
|6.5 (Over: +122)
|1.5 (Over: -128)
- The 19.5-point over/under set for Cunningham on Thursday is 2.3 lower than his scoring average of 21.8.
- He has pulled down 3.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.
- Cunningham averages 7.0 assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Thursday.
- Cunningham has connected on 1.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).
NBA Props Today: New York Knicks
Julius Randle Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|21.5 (Over: -105)
|8.5 (Over: -132)
|4.5 (Over: -145)
|1.5 (Over: -135)
- Randle's 19.9 points per game average is 1.6 less than Thursday's over/under.
- His per-game rebound average of 10.2 is 1.7 more than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (8.5).
- Randle has averaged 5.2 assists per game this year, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Thursday (4.5).
- Randle's 1.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).
Jalen Brunson Props
- Jalen Brunson's 24.1-point scoring average is 0.4 less than Thursday's over/under.
- His rebound average -- 3.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Thursday.
- Brunson's assists average -- 5.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Thursday's over/under.
- He drains 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet total on Thursday (2.5).
