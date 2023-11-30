Cade Cunningham and Julius Randle are two of the players with prop bets available when the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks meet at Madison Square Garden on Thursday (tipping at 7:30 PM ET).

Pistons vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSDET

MSG and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Pistons vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: +122) 1.5 (Over: -128)

The 19.5-point over/under set for Cunningham on Thursday is 2.3 lower than his scoring average of 21.8.

He has pulled down 3.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Cunningham averages 7.0 assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Thursday.

Cunningham has connected on 1.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -105) 8.5 (Over: -132) 4.5 (Over: -145) 1.5 (Over: -135)

Randle's 19.9 points per game average is 1.6 less than Thursday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 10.2 is 1.7 more than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (8.5).

Randle has averaged 5.2 assists per game this year, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Thursday (4.5).

Randle's 1.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

Jalen Brunson's 24.1-point scoring average is 0.4 less than Thursday's over/under.

His rebound average -- 3.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Thursday.

Brunson's assists average -- 5.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Thursday's over/under.

He drains 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet total on Thursday (2.5).

