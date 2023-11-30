Thursday's 7:30 PM ET matchup between the New York Knicks (10-7) and the Detroit Pistons (2-16) at Madison Square Garden features the Knicks' Jalen Brunson and the Pistons' Cade Cunningham as players to watch.

Pistons vs. Knicks

Game Day: Thursday, November 30

Thursday, November 30 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: MSG, BSDET

Live Stream: Fubo

Pistons' Last Game

The Pistons dropped their previous game to the Lakers, 133-107, on Wednesday. Cunningham led the way with 15 points, and also had four boards and five assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cade Cunningham 15 4 5 1 0 2 Isaiah Livers 14 3 2 0 0 4 Ausar Thompson 12 6 0 1 0 0

Additional Info

Pistons Players to Watch

Cunningham averages 21.8 points, 3.7 boards and 7.0 assists, making 40.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.

Ausar Thompson's averages on the season are 11.4 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, making 46.5% of his shots from the floor.

Isaiah Stewart's numbers for the season are 11.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 45.3% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.

The Pistons receive 8.5 points per game from Killian Hayes, plus 2.6 boards and 4.4 assists.

The Pistons get 12.0 points, 10.8 boards and 2.9 assists per game from Jalen Duren.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cade Cunningham 21.0 4.2 7.0 0.8 0.2 1.7 Ausar Thompson 11.0 9.5 2.3 0.8 1.4 0.0 Isaiah Stewart 10.4 6.5 1.0 0.4 1.0 1.5 Killian Hayes 6.9 2.2 3.6 0.9 0.6 0.4 Jaden Ivey 10.1 2.4 3.0 0.7 0.2 0.7

