The Detroit Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat and the Chicago Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when these squads face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Little Caesars Arena.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Red Wings vs. Blackhawks Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Red Wings Players to Watch

Dylan Larkin is one of Detroit's leading contributors (21 points), via collected eight goals and 13 assists.

DeBrincat has 12 goals and eight assists, equaling 20 points (1.0 per game).

Shayne Gostisbehere has scored five goals and added 13 assists in 20 games for Detroit.

Alex Lyon (2-1-0) has a goals against average of 1.4 on the season. His .952% save percentage ranks first in the NHL.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Connor Bedard is among the top options on offense for Chicago, with 17 points this season, as he has put up 10 goals and seven assists in 20 games.

Dickinson is a top contributor for Chicago, with 12 total points this season. In 20 contests, he has netted seven goals and provided five assists.

This season, Philipp Kurashev has four goals and eight assists, for a season point total of 12.

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom's record stands at 2-7-0 on the season, allowing 34 goals (3.8 goals against average) and collecting 254 saves with an .882% save percentage (54th in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings vs. Blackhawks Stat Comparison

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 4th 3.62 Goals Scored 2.65 29th 13th 3 Goals Allowed 3.65 28th 20th 30.1 Shots 27.5 30th 17th 30.3 Shots Allowed 33 28th 9th 22.22% Power Play % 9.23% 30th 16th 79.49% Penalty Kill % 78.46% 20th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.