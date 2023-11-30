Can we anticipate Shayne Gostisbehere finding the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings clash with the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Gostisbehere stats and insights

Gostisbehere has scored in five of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Blackhawks.

On the power play, Gostisbehere has accumulated two goals and eight assists.

He has a 13.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 73 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Gostisbehere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:51 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 4 1 3 18:55 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 2 0 2 25:00 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:49 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:21 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 3 1 2 26:26 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:44 Home W 5-4 11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:40 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:47 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:05 Home L 2-0

Red Wings vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

