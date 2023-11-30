Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscola County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Tuscola County, Michigan today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Tuscola County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Reese High School at Powers Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Flint, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
