Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Wayne County, Michigan today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Taylor High School at Advanced Technology Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 30

6:30 PM ET on November 30 Location: Dearborn, MI

Dearborn, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Edsel Ford High School at Ida High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30

7:00 PM ET on November 30 Location: Ida, MI

Ida, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Osborn High School at University High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30

7:00 PM ET on November 30 Location: Ferndale, MI

Ferndale, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Lutheran High School Westland at Plymouth Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30

7:00 PM ET on November 30 Location: Canton, MI

Canton, MI Conference: Michigan Independent

Michigan Independent How to Stream: Watch Here

Birmingham Groves High School at Clarenceville High School