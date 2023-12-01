Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Allegan County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Allegan County, Michigan, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Allegan County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Hopkins High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Hopkins, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Black River High School at Zion Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Byron Center, MI
- Conference: Alliance League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Otsego High School at Vicksburg High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Vicksburg, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Martin Christian High School at Bloomingdale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Bloomingdale, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hartford High School at Fennville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fennville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
