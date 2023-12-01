Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alpena County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Alpena County, Michigan today, we've got what you need.
Alpena County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marquette Senior High School at Alpena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Alpena, MI
- Conference: Big North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
