Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Antrim County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Antrim County, Michigan today? We have the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Antrim County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grayling High School at Mancelona High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Mancelona, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.