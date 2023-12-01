Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Berrien County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Berrien County, Michigan? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Berrien County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Three Rivers High School at Niles High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Niles, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coloma High School at Brandywine High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Niles, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.