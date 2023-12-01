High school basketball competition in Clare County, Michigan is happening today, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Clare County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Farwell High School at Shepherd High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Shepherd, MI

Shepherd, MI Conference: Jack Pine

Jack Pine How to Stream: Watch Here

Gladwin High School at Harrison High School - Harrison

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Harrison, MI

Harrison, MI Conference: Jack Pine

Jack Pine How to Stream: Watch Here

Beaverton High School at Clare High School