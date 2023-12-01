Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Crawford County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Crawford County, Michigan today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Crawford County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grayling High School at Mancelona High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Mancelona, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
