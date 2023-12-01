If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Gratiot County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Gratiot County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Coleman High School at Ashley High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1

6:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Ashley, MI

Ashley, MI Conference: Mid-State

Mid-State How to Stream: Watch Here

Ithaca High School at Chesaning High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Chesaning, MI

Chesaning, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Montabella High School at Breckenridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Breckenridge, MI

Breckenridge, MI Conference: Mid-State

Mid-State How to Stream: Watch Here

Fulton High School at Sacred Heart Academy High School