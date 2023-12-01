If you live in Ingham County, Michigan and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Ingham County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Eaton Rapids High School at Eastern High School - Lansing

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 1

4:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Lansing, MI

Lansing, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Okemos High School at Williamston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Williamston, MI

Williamston, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Leslie High School at Dansville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Dansville, MI

Dansville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Stockbridge JrSr High School at Olivet High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Olivet, MI

Olivet, MI Conference: Greater Lansing

Greater Lansing How to Stream: Watch Here

Holt High School at Mason High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Mason, MI

Mason, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Webberville Community High School at Potterville High School