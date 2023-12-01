Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Isabella County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Isabella County, Michigan today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Isabella County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fulton High School at Sacred Heart Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Mt Pleasant, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Farwell High School at Shepherd High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Shepherd, MI
- Conference: Jack Pine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
