Jackson County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Homer High School at Concord High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Concord, MI

Concord, MI Conference: Big 8

Big 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Michigan Center High School at Charyl Stockwell Preparatory Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Brighton, MI

Brighton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Vandercook Lake High School at Springport High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Springport, MI

Springport, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Pinckney High School at Jackson Northwest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Jackson, MI

Jackson, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitmore Lake High School at East Jackson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Jackson, MI

Jackson, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Quincy High School at Grass Lake High School