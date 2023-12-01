Kansas vs. UConn: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 1
The UConn Huskies (7-0) will try to continue a seven-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Kansas Jayhawks (6-1) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Kansas vs. UConn matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Kansas vs. UConn Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Kansas vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|UConn Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-2.5)
|148.5
|-155
|+130
|FanDuel
|Kansas (-3.5)
|148.5
|-170
|+140
Kansas vs. UConn Betting Trends
- Kansas has covered three times in six matchups with a spread this season.
- Jayhawks games have hit the over three out of six times this season.
- UConn is 4-3-0 ATS this year.
- A total of four Huskies games this season have gone over the point total.
Kansas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1100
- Oddsmakers rate Kansas much higher (second-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (15th-best).
- Kansas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 8.3%.
UConn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1500
- The implied probability of UConn winning the national championship, based on its +1500 moneyline odds, is 6.2%.
