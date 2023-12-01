Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kent County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Kent County, Michigan. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Kent County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fowler High School at Sparta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Sparta, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Comstock Park High School at Allendale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Allendale, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeview High School at Kent City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Kent City, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forest Hills Eastern High School at West Michigan Aviation Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Covenant Christian High School at South Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Byron Center, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Potter's House High School at Lowell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Lowell, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Catholic High School at Wellspring Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Black River High School at Zion Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Byron Center, MI
- Conference: Alliance League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Michigan Lutheran High School at Howardsville Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Marcellus, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Michigan Lutheran High School at Bangor High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Bangor, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
