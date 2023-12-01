Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Durant, in his last time out, had 30 points and six assists in a 112-105 loss to the Raptors.

Let's look at Durant's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Kevin Durant Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 31.5 31.3 33.3 Rebounds 6.5 6.9 6.8 Assists 5.5 5.5 6.5 PRA -- 43.7 46.6 PR -- 38.2 40.1 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.9



Kevin Durant Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Durant has made 10.8 field goals per game, which adds up to 23.4% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 4.7 threes per game, or 12.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Durant's opponents, the Nuggets, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 100 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.7 per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Nuggets have given up 109.7 points per contest, which is seventh-best in the NBA.

The Nuggets concede 42.2 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets have allowed 24.9 per contest, 10th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets have allowed 10.7 makes per contest, third in the league.

Kevin Durant vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/11/2023 37 23 5 5 0 1 0 5/9/2023 42 26 11 7 0 1 0 5/7/2023 44 36 11 6 2 1 2 5/5/2023 43 39 9 8 1 2 0 5/1/2023 44 24 8 3 2 2 1 4/29/2023 36 29 14 1 1 3 1 4/6/2023 41 29 7 4 6 1 0 3/31/2023 33 30 4 2 2 2 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.