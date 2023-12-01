Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Livingston County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Livingston County, Michigan today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Livingston County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Corunna High School at Fowlerville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fowlerville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hartland High School at Lakeland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: White Lake, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Michigan Center High School at Charyl Stockwell Preparatory Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Brighton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walled Lake Northern High School at Howell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Howell, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pinckney High School at Jackson Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Jackson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitmore Lake High School at East Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Jackson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
