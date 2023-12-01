Macomb County, Michigan has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.

Macomb County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Grosse Pointe North High School at Stevenson High School - Sterling Heights

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 1

6:45 PM ET on December 1 Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Sterling Heights, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Parkway Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Sterling Heights, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastpointe at Clawson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Clawson, MI

Clawson, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Utica Ford II High School at Shrine Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Royal Oak, MI

Royal Oak, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Shore High School at Lutheran North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Macomb, MI

Macomb, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Dakota High School at Fitzgerald High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Warren, MI

Warren, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Chippewa Valley High School at L'Anse Creuse High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Harrison Township, MI

Harrison Township, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

L'Anse Creuse North High School at Rochester Adams High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Rochester Hills, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Bad Axe High School at Memphis High School