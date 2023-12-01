Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mecosta County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Mecosta County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mecosta County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tri County High School at Big Rapids High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Big Rapids, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crossroads Charter Academy at Manistee Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Manistee, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.