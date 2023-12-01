Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montcalm County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Montcalm County, Michigan has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montcalm County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lakeview High School at Kent City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Kent City, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tri County High School at Big Rapids High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Big Rapids, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montabella High School at Breckenridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Breckenridge, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carson City-Crystal High School at Vestaburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Vestaburg, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenville High School at Ionia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Ionia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reed City High School at Central Montcalm High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Stanton, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.