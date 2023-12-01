If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Newaygo County, Michigan, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Newaygo County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hesperia Community High School at Mason County Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Scottville, MI

Scottville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Manistee High School at Fremont High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Fremont, MI

Fremont, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

White Cloud High School at Shelby High School