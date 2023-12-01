Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ontonagon County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Ontonagon County, Michigan, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ontonagon County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Baraga Area High School at Ontonagon Area High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Ontonagon, MI
- Conference: Copper Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.