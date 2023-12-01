Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Saginaw County, Michigan. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Saginaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Heritage High School at Flushing High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Flushing, MI

Flushing, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Ithaca High School at Chesaning High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Chesaning, MI

Chesaning, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Hamtramck High School at Arthur Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Saginaw, MI

Saginaw, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

St Charles High School at Merrill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Merrill, MI

Merrill, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Nouvel Catholic Central High School at Pewamo-Westphalia High School