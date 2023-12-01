High school basketball competition in Saint Joseph County, Michigan is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Saint Joseph County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Kalamazoo Christian High School at White Pigeon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: White Pigeon, MI

White Pigeon, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Colon Community High School at Marcellus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Marcellus, MI

Marcellus, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Three Rivers High School at Niles High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 1

7:15 PM ET on December 1 Location: Niles, MI

Niles, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Paw Paw High School at Sturgis High School