Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sanilac County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Sanilac County, Michigan today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sanilac County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Peck Community High School at Merritt Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: New Haven, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caro High School at Sandusky High School
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Sandusky, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brown City High School at Mayville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Mayville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.