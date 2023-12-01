Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscola County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Tuscola County, Michigan, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Tuscola County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Caro High School at Sandusky High School
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Sandusky, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brown City High School at Mayville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Mayville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Capac High School at Akron-Fairgrove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fairgrove, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Millington High School at Yale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Yale, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
