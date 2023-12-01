High school basketball is on the schedule today in Tuscola County, Michigan, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Tuscola County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Caro High School at Sandusky High School

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET on December 1

7:10 PM ET on December 1 Location: Sandusky, MI

Sandusky, MI Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Brown City High School at Mayville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Mayville, MI

Mayville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Capac High School at Akron-Fairgrove High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Fairgrove, MI

Fairgrove, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Millington High School at Yale High School