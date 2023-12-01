The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Van Buren County, Michigan today, we've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Van Buren County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Paw Paw High School at Sturgis High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 1

7:15 PM ET on December 1 Location: Sturgis, MI

Sturgis, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

East Martin Christian High School at Bloomingdale High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Bloomingdale, MI

Bloomingdale, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Hartford High School at Fennville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Fennville, MI

Fennville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

West Michigan Lutheran High School at Bangor High School