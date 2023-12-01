Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washtenaw County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Washtenaw County, Michigan and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washtenaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Washtenaw Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Saline, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stevenson High School at Saline High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Saline, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenhills School at Adrian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Adrian, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.