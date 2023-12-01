Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Wayne County, Michigan? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Detroit Cristo Rey High School

  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Detroit, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Universal Academy at Cornerstone Lincoln King Academy High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Detroit, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Grosse Pointe North High School at Stevenson High School - Sterling Heights

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Sterling Heights, MI
  • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Trillium Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Taylor, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Grosse Ile High School at OA Carlson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Gibraltar, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Allen Park High School at Fordson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Dearborn, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Detroit Community High School at Ecorse Community High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Ecorse, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Stevenson High School at Saline High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Saline, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Churchill High School at Melvindale High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Melvindale, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hamtramck High School at Arthur Hill High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Saginaw, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Pershing High School at Osborn High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Detroit, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Crestwood High School at Divine Child High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Dearborn, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln Park High School at Redford Union High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Redford, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Salem High School at South Lyon East High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: South Lyon, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lutheran High School Westland at Plymouth Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Canton, MI
  • Conference: Michigan Independent
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin High School at Clarenceville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Livonia, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Detroit Country Day High School at Canton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Canton, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Airport High School at Garden City High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Garden City, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Monroe High School at New Boston Huron High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: New Boston, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Thurston High School at Birmingham Groves High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Beverly Hills, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Riverview, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Roeper High School at Cabrini High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Allen Park, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

