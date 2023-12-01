Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Wayne County, Michigan? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Detroit Cristo Rey High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 1

4:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Universal Academy at Cornerstone Lincoln King Academy High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1

6:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Grosse Pointe North High School at Stevenson High School - Sterling Heights

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 1

6:45 PM ET on December 1 Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Sterling Heights, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Trillium Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Taylor, MI

Taylor, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Grosse Ile High School at OA Carlson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Gibraltar, MI

Gibraltar, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Allen Park High School at Fordson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Dearborn, MI

Dearborn, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Detroit Community High School at Ecorse Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Ecorse, MI

Ecorse, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Stevenson High School at Saline High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Saline, MI

Saline, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Churchill High School at Melvindale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Melvindale, MI

Melvindale, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Hamtramck High School at Arthur Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Saginaw, MI

Saginaw, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Pershing High School at Osborn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Crestwood High School at Divine Child High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Dearborn, MI

Dearborn, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln Park High School at Redford Union High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Redford, MI

Redford, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Salem High School at South Lyon East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: South Lyon, MI

South Lyon, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Lutheran High School Westland at Plymouth Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Canton, MI

Canton, MI Conference: Michigan Independent

Michigan Independent How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin High School at Clarenceville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Livonia, MI

Livonia, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Detroit Country Day High School at Canton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Canton, MI

Canton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Airport High School at Garden City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Garden City, MI

Garden City, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Monroe High School at New Boston Huron High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: New Boston, MI

New Boston, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Thurston High School at Birmingham Groves High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Beverly Hills, MI

Beverly Hills, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Riverview, MI

Riverview, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Roeper High School at Cabrini High School