How to Watch Western Michigan vs. St. Thomas on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Saint Thomas Tommies (3-4) travel to face the Western Michigan Broncos (2-4) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023.
Western Michigan vs. St. Thomas Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Western Michigan Stats Insights
- The Broncos are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Tommies allow to opponents.
- Western Michigan is 2-0 when it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.
- The Broncos are the 218th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tommies sit at 346th.
- The Broncos score only 4.1 more points per game (66.8) than the Tommies allow (62.7).
- Western Michigan is 2-2 when scoring more than 62.7 points.
Western Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, Western Michigan posted 4.9 more points per game (72.9) than it did away from home (68).
- The Broncos surrendered 69.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 9.6 fewer points than they allowed away from home (78.9).
- In home games, Western Michigan sunk 0.7 fewer treys per game (7.7) than in road games (8.4). However, it had a better three-point percentage at home (33.8%) compared to in away games (32.1%).
Western Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Ohio State
|L 73-56
|Value City Arena
|11/24/2023
|SE Louisiana
|W 68-67
|Raider Arena
|11/25/2023
|Mercer
|W 72-66
|Raider Arena
|12/1/2023
|St. Thomas
|-
|University Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|Youngstown State
|-
|University Arena
