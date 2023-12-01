The Saint Thomas Tommies (3-4) will visit the Western Michigan Broncos (2-4) after dropping three road games in a row. It starts at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Western Michigan vs. St. Thomas matchup.

Western Michigan vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Western Michigan vs. St. Thomas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Western Michigan Moneyline St. Thomas Moneyline BetMGM Western Michigan (-2.5) 133.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Western Michigan (-2.5) 133.5 -138 +115 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Michigan vs. St. Thomas Betting Trends

Western Michigan has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

Broncos games have gone over the point total three out of six times this season.

St. Thomas has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

Tommies games have not hit the over yet this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.