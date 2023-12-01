The Western Michigan Broncos (0-3) play the Saint Thomas Tommies (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Western Michigan vs. St. Thomas Game Information

Western Michigan Top Players (2022-23)

Lamar Norman Jr.: 17.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Markeese Hastings: 8.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Tray Maddox Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Titus Wright: 8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Seth Hubbard: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

St. Thomas Top Players (2022-23)

Andrew Rohde: 17.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Brooks Allen: 8.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Parker Bjorklund: 15 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

15 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Riley Miller: 11.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Kendall Blue: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Western Michigan vs. St. Thomas Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Western Michigan Rank Western Michigan AVG St. Thomas AVG St. Thomas Rank 212th 69.9 Points Scored 74.2 118th 290th 74 Points Allowed 70.2 179th 79th 33.4 Rebounds 29 317th 30th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 7.1 292nd 92nd 8.1 3pt Made 9 35th 204th 12.7 Assists 12.9 186th 217th 12.2 Turnovers 9.5 15th

