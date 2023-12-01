The Saint Thomas Tommies (3-4) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Western Michigan Broncos (2-4) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The point total is set at 133.5 in the matchup.

Western Michigan vs. St. Thomas Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo, Michigan Venue: University Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Western Michigan -1.5 133.5

Western Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Western Michigan's six games this season have gone over this contest's total of 133.5 points four times.

Western Michigan has an average total of 137.8 in its contests this year, 4.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Broncos are 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

Western Michigan has not played a game this season while listed as the favorite.

The Broncos have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -135 odds on them winning this game.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Western Michigan.

Western Michigan vs. St. Thomas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Western Michigan 4 66.7% 66.8 133.8 71.0 133.7 140.3 St. Thomas 1 20% 67.0 133.8 62.7 133.7 133.3

Additional Western Michigan Insights & Trends

The Broncos put up 66.8 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 62.7 the Tommies give up.

When Western Michigan puts up more than 62.7 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

Western Michigan vs. St. Thomas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Western Michigan 4-2-0 0-0 3-3-0 St. Thomas 2-3-0 2-0 0-5-0

Western Michigan vs. St. Thomas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Western Michigan St. Thomas 7-7 Home Record 12-2 1-15 Away Record 4-11 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-1-0 4-11-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 72.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.1 68.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-5-0 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

