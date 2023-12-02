The Detroit Red Wings, including Alex DeBrincat, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Montreal Canadiens. If you're thinking about a wager on DeBrincat against the Canadiens, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alex DeBrincat vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DeBrincat Season Stats Insights

DeBrincat's plus-minus this season, in 17:52 per game on the ice, is +7.

In eight of 22 games this season, DeBrincat has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

DeBrincat has a point in 13 of 22 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

DeBrincat has an assist in nine of 22 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

DeBrincat has an implied probability of 61.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

DeBrincat has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

DeBrincat Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have conceded 80 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-18) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 22 Games 5 21 Points 6 12 Goals 2 9 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.