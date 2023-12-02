Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Allegan County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Allegan County, Michigan? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Allegan County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Martin Christian High School at Western High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Davie, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.