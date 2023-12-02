The Detroit Red Wings, Andrew Copp among them, face the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Bell Centre. If you're considering a wager on Copp against the Canadiens, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Andrew Copp vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Copp Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Copp has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 17:28 on the ice per game.

In four of 22 games this year, Copp has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In eight of 22 games this season, Copp has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Copp has posted an assist in a game four times this year in 22 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 41.7% that Copp goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Copp has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Copp Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 80 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -18 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 22 Games 5 10 Points 2 5 Goals 0 5 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.