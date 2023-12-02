The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest versus the Montreal Canadiens is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Ben Chiarot light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Ben Chiarot score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Chiarot stats and insights

In two of 22 games this season, Chiarot has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Chiarot has zero points on the power play.

Chiarot averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.1%.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 80 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Chiarot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:35 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:23 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 22:19 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:35 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:09 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 23:57 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 22:18 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 23:39 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 15:26 Away L 5-3

Red Wings vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

