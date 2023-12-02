Cade Cunningham's Detroit Pistons take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last action, a 118-112 loss to the Knicks, Cunningham put up 31 points, eight assists and two steals.

We're going to look at Cunningham's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Cade Cunningham Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 22.3 20.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 3.6 Assists 5.5 7.1 7.0 PRA -- 33 31.4 PR -- 25.9 24.4 3PM 1.5 2.1 1.9



Cade Cunningham Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Cunningham has taken 19.8 shots per game this season and made 8.3 per game, which account for 22.2% and 20.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

Cunningham is averaging 6.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 20.2% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Pistons rank 11th in possessions per game with 103. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 100.8 possessions per contest.

The Cavaliers are the 11th-best defensive team in the league, allowing 111.7 points per game.

On the boards, the Cavaliers are 14th in the NBA, giving up 44.1 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Cavaliers are ranked 11th in the league, giving up 25.1 per game.

Giving up 12.7 made 3-pointers per contest, the Cavaliers are the 16th-ranked squad in the league.

Cade Cunningham vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/17/2023 34 20 5 8 2 0 0

