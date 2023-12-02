Saturday's contest features the Indiana State Sycamores (2-4) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-4) squaring off at McGuirk Arena (on December 2) at 1:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-68 victory for Indiana State, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Last time out, the Chippewas lost 84-59 to Milwaukee on Saturday.

Central Michigan vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Central Michigan vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana State 72, Central Michigan 68

Other MAC Predictions

Central Michigan Schedule Analysis

Central Michigan has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (one).

The Chippewas have two losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in the country.

Central Michigan Leaders

Taylor Anderson: 6.2 PTS, 7 REB, 2.4 STL, 26.7 FG%

6.2 PTS, 7 REB, 2.4 STL, 26.7 FG% Rochelle Norris: 7.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2 BLK, 40 FG%

7.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2 BLK, 40 FG% Madisen Wardell: 12 PTS, 36.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)

12 PTS, 36.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20) Nadege Jean: 7 PTS, 43.8 FG%

7 PTS, 43.8 FG% Tamara Ortiz: 10.8 PTS, 40 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25)

Central Michigan Performance Insights

The Chippewas average 62.6 points per game (240th in college basketball) while giving up 75.8 per contest (331st in college basketball). They have a -66 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 13.2 points per game.

