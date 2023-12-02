The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-4) play the Indiana State Sycamores (2-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Central Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Central Michigan vs. Indiana State Scoring Comparison

The Sycamores' 66.7 points per game are 9.1 fewer points than the 75.8 the Chippewas allow to opponents.

Central Michigan is 1-1 when it gives up fewer than 66.7 points.

The Chippewas score 11.1 fewer points per game (62.6) than the Sycamores give up (73.7).

This year the Chippewas are shooting 36.8% from the field, 5.0% lower than the Sycamores give up.

The Sycamores shoot 38.8% from the field, 4.6% lower than the Chippewas concede.

Central Michigan Leaders

Taylor Anderson: 6.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.4 STL, 26.7 FG%

6.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.4 STL, 26.7 FG% Rochelle Norris: 7.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.0 BLK, 40.0 FG%

7.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.0 BLK, 40.0 FG% Madisen Wardell: 12.0 PTS, 36.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

12.0 PTS, 36.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20) Nadege Jean: 7.0 PTS, 43.8 FG%

7.0 PTS, 43.8 FG% Tamara Ortiz: 10.8 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)

