Daniel Sprong and the Detroit Red Wings will meet the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Bell Centre. Does a bet on Sprong intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Daniel Sprong vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Sprong Season Stats Insights

Sprong has averaged 13:30 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

Sprong has a goal in five games this season through 22 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Sprong has a point in 13 of 22 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Sprong has an assist in eight of 22 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Sprong has an implied probability of 44.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Sprong going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27.8%.

Sprong Stats vs. the Canadiens

On defense, the Canadiens are conceding 80 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

The team's -18 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 22 Games 3 14 Points 1 5 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

