The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-7, 0-1 Horizon League) travel to face the Cleveland State Vikings (5-3, 0-1 Horizon League) after losing five consecutive road games. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Detroit Mercy vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Detroit Mercy Stats Insights

The Titans are shooting 43.5% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 43% the Vikings' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Detroit Mercy has a 0-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43% from the field.

The Titans are the 347th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Vikings sit at 18th.

The Titans' 61.6 points per game are 7.3 fewer points than the 68.9 the Vikings allow.

Detroit Mercy is 0-2 when it scores more than 68.9 points.

Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Detroit Mercy scored 79.1 points per game at home last season, and 73.9 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Titans gave up 9.5 fewer points per game at home (69.3) than away (78.8).

At home, Detroit Mercy sunk 9.9 treys per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (10.3). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (38.5%) than on the road (37.5%).

Detroit Mercy Upcoming Schedule