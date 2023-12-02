How to Watch Detroit Mercy vs. Cleveland State on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-7, 0-1 Horizon League) travel to face the Cleveland State Vikings (5-3, 0-1 Horizon League) after losing five consecutive road games. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Detroit Mercy vs. Cleveland State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
- Northern Kentucky vs IUPUI (12:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Youngstown State vs Robert Morris (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Wright State vs Davidson (3:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Purdue Fort Wayne vs Oakland (3:00 PM ET | December 2)
Detroit Mercy Stats Insights
- The Titans are shooting 43.5% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 43% the Vikings' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Detroit Mercy has a 0-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43% from the field.
- The Titans are the 347th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Vikings sit at 18th.
- The Titans' 61.6 points per game are 7.3 fewer points than the 68.9 the Vikings allow.
- Detroit Mercy is 0-2 when it scores more than 68.9 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Detroit Mercy scored 79.1 points per game at home last season, and 73.9 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Titans gave up 9.5 fewer points per game at home (69.3) than away (78.8).
- At home, Detroit Mercy sunk 9.9 treys per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (10.3). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (38.5%) than on the road (37.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Detroit Mercy Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|L 76-72
|Calihan Hall
|11/25/2023
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|L 81-67
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|11/29/2023
|Oakland
|L 65-50
|Calihan Hall
|12/2/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|-
|Wolstein Center
|12/6/2023
|Ball State
|-
|Calihan Hall
|12/10/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.