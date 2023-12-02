The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-7, 0-1 Horizon League) travel to face the Cleveland State Vikings (5-3, 0-1 Horizon League) after losing five consecutive road games. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Detroit Mercy vs. Cleveland State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Detroit Mercy Stats Insights

  • The Titans are shooting 43.5% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 43% the Vikings' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Detroit Mercy has a 0-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43% from the field.
  • The Titans are the 347th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Vikings sit at 18th.
  • The Titans' 61.6 points per game are 7.3 fewer points than the 68.9 the Vikings allow.
  • Detroit Mercy is 0-2 when it scores more than 68.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Detroit Mercy scored 79.1 points per game at home last season, and 73.9 on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Titans gave up 9.5 fewer points per game at home (69.3) than away (78.8).
  • At home, Detroit Mercy sunk 9.9 treys per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (10.3). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (38.5%) than on the road (37.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Detroit Mercy Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Eastern Michigan L 76-72 Calihan Hall
11/25/2023 @ SIU-Edwardsville L 81-67 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
11/29/2023 Oakland L 65-50 Calihan Hall
12/2/2023 @ Cleveland State - Wolstein Center
12/6/2023 Ball State - Calihan Hall
12/10/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.