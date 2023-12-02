The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-4, 0-0 Horizon League) play a fellow Horizon League opponent, the Cleveland State Vikings (3-2, 0-0 Horizon League), on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Wolstein Center. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Detroit Mercy vs. Cleveland State Game Information

Detroit Mercy Top Players (2022-23)

Antoine Davis: 28.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

28.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Gerald Liddell: 14.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

14.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK Damezi Anderson: 9.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK A.J. Oliver II: 9.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK T.J. Moss: 5.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Cleveland State Players to Watch

Tristan Enaruna: 16.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.4 BLK

16.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.4 BLK Tujautae Williams: 14.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Drew Lowder: 12.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Tevin Smith: 7.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

7.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK K.J. Debrick: 4.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.0 BLK

Detroit Mercy vs. Cleveland State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cleveland State Rank Cleveland State AVG Detroit Mercy AVG Detroit Mercy Rank 178th 71.8 Points Scored 76.6 60th 137th 68.7 Points Allowed 75.3 318th 126th 32.5 Rebounds 33.7 65th 19th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 11.5 7th 346th 5.1 3pt Made 10.2 8th 157th 13.3 Assists 12.5 221st 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 11.3 122nd

