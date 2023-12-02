Detroit Mercy vs. Cleveland State December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-4, 0-0 Horizon League) play a fellow Horizon League opponent, the Cleveland State Vikings (3-2, 0-0 Horizon League), on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Wolstein Center. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
Detroit Mercy vs. Cleveland State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Detroit Mercy Top Players (2022-23)
- Antoine Davis: 28.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gerald Liddell: 14.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Damezi Anderson: 9.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- A.J. Oliver II: 9.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- T.J. Moss: 5.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
Cleveland State Players to Watch
- Tristan Enaruna: 16.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Tujautae Williams: 14.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Drew Lowder: 12.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tevin Smith: 7.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- K.J. Debrick: 4.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.0 BLK
Detroit Mercy vs. Cleveland State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Cleveland State Rank
|Cleveland State AVG
|Detroit Mercy AVG
|Detroit Mercy Rank
|178th
|71.8
|Points Scored
|76.6
|60th
|137th
|68.7
|Points Allowed
|75.3
|318th
|126th
|32.5
|Rebounds
|33.7
|65th
|19th
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|11.5
|7th
|346th
|5.1
|3pt Made
|10.2
|8th
|157th
|13.3
|Assists
|12.5
|221st
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|11.3
|122nd
