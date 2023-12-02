Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, December 2, when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide go head to head at 4:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Bulldogs. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Georgia vs. Alabama Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Alabama (+5.5) Under (55.5) Georgia 28, Alabama 25

Week 14 Predictions

Georgia Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bulldogs' implied win probability is 69.2%.

The Bulldogs are 4-8-0 against the spread this year.

Georgia has an ATS record of 4-8 when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

This year, six of the Bulldogs' 12 games have gone over the point total.

Georgia games this season have posted an average total of 54, which is 1.5 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Alabama Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 35.7% chance of a victory for the Crimson Tide.

The Crimson Tide are 7-4-0 against the spread this year.

Crimson Tide games have gone over the point total in eight out of 11 opportunities (72.7%).

Alabama games this year have averaged a total of 51.2 points, 4.3 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Bulldogs vs. Crimson Tide 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia 39.6 15.8 42.7 13.7 33.3 18.3 Alabama 35.8 17.9 38.6 18.6 31.8 17

