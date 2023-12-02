Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kent County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Kent County, Michigan today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kent County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Forest Hills Central High School at Traverse City Central High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockford High School at Forest Hills Northern High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
