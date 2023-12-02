When the Detroit Red Wings face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Klim Kostin light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Klim Kostin score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kostin stats and insights

Kostin has scored in one of 18 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Kostin has zero points on the power play.

Kostin averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have conceded 80 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kostin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:47 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 8:45 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:15 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:04 Away W 5-2 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:59 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:36 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 8:04 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:46 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 10:15 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 5:01 Home W 5-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.